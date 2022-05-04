Three area Rotary Clubs are teaming up for a National Day of Prayer event on Thursday. This year, the event will be held in person at the Best Western Premier in Alton starting at 8am. The Rotary of the Riverbend, Alton Godfrey Rotary Club, and the Riverbend East club.
The event has been held at Alton Square Mall, Lincoln Douglas Square, the Post Commons, and the Alton YWCA in the past. Due to COVID-19, the event last year was carried live on The Big Z. Spokesperson Brenda Eardley tells the Big Z it will begin with proclamations from the mayors of Alton and Godfrey:
A choir from Marquette Catholic High School will also offer a special prayer for Ukraine sung in Ukrainian. The event Thursday is free and open to the public and should last until around 9:15am but attendees are welcome to come and go as their schedule allows.
Big Z Media VP/General Manager Nick Darr will be the emcee and News Director Mark Ellebracht will offer a prayer for the media.