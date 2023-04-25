One area observance of the National Day of Prayer will be held in Alton on May 4. The Riverbend Rotary Club is organizing the event. This is the 72nd annual recognition of the National Day of Prayer, but the local recognition is about a decade old.
Riverbend Rotary President Monica Bristow tells the Big Z it is a free event for anyone that wants to join in.
Several local dignitaries will be in attendance, offering prayers for various aspects of our community, including our government, teachers, police officers, media, and more.