Tomorrow (Monday) is the 37th annual Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown, and the event chairman is extending an invitation for you to attend. The chili recipe is a highly guarded secret that originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ's Pub & Grill in Upper Alton.
The club will offer all-you-can-eat chili, a beverage and desert for $10 at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Upper Alton. Dennis Wilson, Chairman for the event tells The Big Z this is one of the group’s major events.
Tickets for the annual Chili Chowdown are available from any member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and will also be sold at the door. Dinner will be served from 11am-1pm and again 4:30pm through 7pm, and you can eat-in or carry-out.