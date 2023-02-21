Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club fundraiser to serve up chili in Upper Alton

(Left) Chili Chowdown coordinator Dennis Wilson and his wife, Karen Wilson, stir ingredients for the chili. (Middle) President Jim White and Zeke Jabusch lend a hand serving chili. (Right) Ed Morrissey and Bruce Robertson assist at the carry-out table.

March 6 is the date for the 37th annual Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club Chili Chowdown, and the event chairman is extending an invitation for you to attend. The chili recipe is a highly guarded secret that originated with the late Don Johnson, proprietor of DJ's Pub & Grill in Upper Alton.

The club will offer all-you-can-eat chili, a beverage and desert for $10. Dennis Wilson, Chairman for the event tells The Big Z this is one of the group’s major events.

Wilson - Big Fundraiser.mp3

Tickets for the annual Chili Chowdown are available from any member of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club and will also be sold at the door. Dinner will be served from 11am-1pm and again 4:30pm through 7pm, and you can eat-in or carry-out.