The Illinois-Indiana District Rose Society’s “Last Rose of Summer” rose show is coming up September 17th at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.
There will be parts of the day’s events that are open to the public.
Joel Anderson with Alton Parks and Recreation tells The Big Z rose garden viewing will be open from 10:30 am until noon.
For a $10 fee you can get lunch catered by Castelli's.
Free viewing of the Rose Show will be open to the public at 12:30 pm.
For $10 you can also attend two programs with rose society meeting attendees. From 1-2 pm, Tom Carruth the curator of Huntington CA Rose Garden will speak via teleconference. Then from 2:15-3:15 Kim Reiss from the Missouri Botanical Garden will talk about "Companion Plants in Your Rose Garden."
Contact Ronda at 618-781-0969 for more details