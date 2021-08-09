On any given day, you can see Alton Park and Recreation trucks scattered around the city. While the mowing and ground maintenance at Gordon Moore Park takes up a good bit of time, there are projects happening at other parks that keep workers busy year-round. One upcoming project will see the department team with public works.
Alton Park and Recreation Department Director Mike Haynes said there are plans to repave the roads at Rock Spring Park.
In a previous interview, Haynes said his department was working on getting all of the fountains around the city operational again but noted some parts have been hard to obtain.