Starting Monday, the City of Alton will begin an oil and chip project on Storey Lane. The work will span the entire length of the road, from Stanley Road to Fosterburg Road. Prior work on that road saw pothole patching in preparation for this part of the project.
Another project Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z is still planned for this year is the repair the portion of Fosterburg Road that runs in front of Emma Kaus Lane that is riddled with potholes.
Parsons says the section of Fosterburg Road near the 255 interchange will continue to be patched up on an as needed basis. The plan to completely redo that area is still a couple of years away while IDOT goes through its steps to finalize the work, according to Parsons.