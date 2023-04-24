Road work on Godfrey Road & Union Street
The Illinois Department of Transportation is beginning the next phase of one of its larger Riverbend projects today (Monday) with pavement resurfacing along Godfrey Road. The entirety of the project runs from Quick Trip to just north of Wal-Mart and is expected to last through the end of September.
You can expect intermittent lane closures during daytime hours, but one lane of traffic will remain open in both directions at all times. A similar project begins today in Alton, as public works crews will begin the resurfacing of Union Street between Central Avenue and Henry Street. Effective at 7:30am today, there will be no parking allowed on Union. Expect closures to thru-traffic throughout the week as paving progresses. The road will reopen as soon as repairs are complete, likely through the end of the week.