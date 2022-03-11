Get ready for street repairs in Wood River. The Wood River City Council approved an ordinance Monday night to seek bids for the repaving of a section of South Sixth Street.
Public Services Director Steve Palen explains.
Palen said the work shouldn’t take more than 30 days once it gets started but does not yet know when the work will begin. He says signage will alert any minor driving distractions or detours and money from the Rebuild Illinois Motor Fuel Tax funds will pay for the repairs which should last 7-12 years.