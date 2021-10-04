Multiple agencies are coming together to help Madison County residents clear up traffic misdemeanors and warrants and get back on the road.
The lack of driving privileges can be a major barrier to finding and holding gainful employment, and that’s why the Alton Police Department, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Madison County Circuit Clerk's Office, and the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm will be hosting Road to Work next month in Alton.
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said Secretary of State’s Office employees will also be at the event printing new driver's licenses.
Road to Work will be 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Alton Police Department. Local employers and officials from the Madison County Employment and Training Office will also be on site conducting on-the-spot interviews. Pre-registration is recommended at this form.