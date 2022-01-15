The first significant snowfall of the season continues, with varying amounts of snow on the ground depending on where you are. Road crews have been out since last evening spreading chemicals and salt. Some roads are better than others.
Wood River Public Services Director Steve Palen tells The Big Z they prioritize their city streets.
Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons asks the public to give his trucks room to do their jobs.
You are reminded that overpasses, bridges, and entrance or exit ramps may be slick, so you should slow down and proceed with caution. Some of the hills in Alton could be slick in spots, especially the ones paved with bricks, so use caution.