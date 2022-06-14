Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive may begin soon, as the Alton City Council will consider a proposal from a Colorado company. GeoStabilization International has submitted a plan to fix the damage. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide.
The projected price for the fix is just shy of $3.5 million. FEMA is still expected to cover a portion of that, but how much is still to be determined. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the work will last for several months.
He says people continue to go into the restricted area to take pictures and selfies, but Parsons reminds that it is not safe to do so, also saying the Alton Police Department does patrol the area.