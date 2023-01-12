Repairs to the wall and the nearby compromised area of Riverview Drive in Alton are underway. Part of the wall gave way in January 2020 after significant rains caused a mudslide. Right now the work consists of stabilizing the slope by drilling in “nails” to stabilize the side prior to putting in a permanent solution.
The projected price for the fix is just shy of $3.5 million and is being paid for in large part with ARPA funds. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons tells The Big Z the work being done by GeoStabilization International comes with a 5-year warranty.
He says people continue to go into the restricted area to take pictures and selfies, but Parsons reminds that it is not safe to do so, also saying the Alton Police Department does patrol the area. Parsons says he hopes the project will be done by this fall at the latest.