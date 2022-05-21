After a dozen years, the Riverbender Community Center in Alton has apparently hosted its final Friday Night Open Play. The Community Center’s executive director and board of directors has stepped down, but there is hope another entity will pick up where the original group left off.
There had been a proposal for the City of Alton to take over operations of the center, but it never got any traction with the city council. The Community Center’s volunteer executive director John Hentrich told The Big Z in a previous interview he was disappointed with the lack of interest by the council.
He said a couple of aldermen were in favor of the plan, but not enough to move things forward. Hentrich has stated he would entertain offers by an organization that is willing to take over operations of the Community Center as well as potential future board members.