Community leaders and members are invited to join the Riverbend Rotary Club at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, for the annual National Day of Prayer event via Zoom, Facebook Live, and WBGZ Radio. The event will be facilitated by Ron Wenzel, pastor of Rosewood Heights Community Church and First Baptist Hartford.
The Alton National Day of Prayer Observance is a Christian event that reaches across denominational lines, and has been organized by various individuals for decades. The mayors of Alton and Godfrey will be participating, reading proclamations that call for the day of prayer in their respective cities. Program participants generally include Catholic clergy, ministers of various denominations, business people and other community leaders. Prayers are offered for government, churches, education, business, law enforcement, the military, the sanctity of human life and other areas.
“This is a great opportunity for all community members to join us as we lift the city and region in prayer," said Trish Holmes, Riverbend Rotary’s President and RiverBend Growth Association's director of member services. "We highly encourage community members and anyone from anywhere to join us.”
“I’m thrilled that Riverbend Rotary took the initiative to bring the program back," Wenzel said. "Like so many other important things, it was derailed by covid last year. This year’s program will be special."
Log in to Facebook page www.facebook.com/RiverbendRotaryAlton to watch live, or listen in to WBGZ radio. The Zoom information is:
Meeting ID: 8818 225 4433
Passcode: 384160
The Riverbend Rotary Club will be posting to their Facebook page later this week on the program details. This program lasts approximately one hour.
The Riverbend Rotary Club is based in the Riverbend Region and meets regularly once a month on the first Thursday of each month. Our focus in Rotary is Service above Self. Find more information about their Club at http://www.rotaryriverbend.org/