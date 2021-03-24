The RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee, with the support of raffle sponsors and online ticket purchases, has raised $10,000. The proceeds have established a scholarship fund, to be awarded at the end of the school year to students within this committee.
The committee consists of four representatives from the association’s member schools and mentors from the association’s membership. The high school representatives from Alton High School are Ainsley Fortschneider, Kamren Mason-El, and Allie Schrumpf; Civic Memorial High School are Abbi Geiger, Ethan Scott, Kennedy Bickmore, and Allie Lively; East Alton–Wood River High School are Jasmine Finley, Emma Seibert, Addison Denton, and Reaghan Williams; Marquette Catholic High School are Hunter Gonzalez, Kristine Lauritzen, Allene Brass, and Monica Wendle; and Roxana High School are Sarah Floyd, Caleb Hurst, Audrey Bosse and Thomas Strohmeier.
Throughout this 2020-2021 school year, the students have had an opportunity to learn from nonprofit organizations via monthly Zoom meetings. Students and mentors have heard presentations from Community Hope Center, Jacoby Arts Center, Kreative Kids Learning Center, American Cancer Society, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Call for Help, and Alton Parks and Recreation.
The raffle drawing was March 12 at the committee’s Zoom meeting and was streamed live on Facebook. There were six prizes awarded in total, valuing more than $2,000. The students would like to thank the community, which has supported their efforts not only this school year, but also in the past years.
“It is your generosity today that will help develop our future leaders of tomorrow,” an RBGA press release states.