The RiverBend Growth Association will host an informational Zoom call at 10 am. Wednesday, April 7, featuring two topics of interest to all.
The first subject will be Identity Theft Prevention, Social Engineering and Phishing/Smishing Scams presented by Jenny King, information security and information technology officer at Jersey State Bank. Martha Morse, business development officer at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union, will present Ways Employers Can Help Troubled Employees Relieve Financial Stress. There will be the opportunity to ask questions during and after the presentations.
The RBGA is proud to offer this during April, Financial Literacy Month, as a continuation of its monthly Community Updates Series.
To register, visit rbga.org, call (618) 467-2280 or email dhagen@growthassociation.com.
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, contact us at growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.