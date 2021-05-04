The RiverBend Growth Association announced 19 winners of a two-week online auction which concluded April 30.
The items and winning bidders are:
Grafton Getaway- Tim Kuebrich
donated by WestStar Aviation
Tasting & Tour at Old Bakery Beer-Amber Scott
donated by Old Bakery Beer Company
Bethalto Splash Landing Private Party- Dwight Werts
donated by the village of Bethalto
Blackstone Griddle No. 1-Pamela Maxeiner
donated by Werts Welding
Blackstone Griddle No. 2-Jason Withers
donated by Werts Welding
Dinner with Dr. Ken Trzaska-Amber Scott
donated by Dr. Ken Trzaska, President, LCCC
Dinner with Representative Amy Elik-Amber Scott
donated by Rep. Amy Elik
Dinner with Senator Rachelle Crowe-Brian Campbell
donated by Sen. Rachelle Crowe
Happy Hour at Bakers & Hale-Tina Johnessee
donated by Bakers & Hale
Happy Hour with the Wilsons-Andy Bowen
donated by Dennis & Karen Wilson
Holiday World Tickets and Visa gift cards-Alan Winslow
donated by Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Roberts Motors
Party at the Alton River Dragons-Amber Scott
donated by Alton River Dragons Baseball
2022 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Terry Shewmake
donated by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
2021 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Gary Hoggatt
donated by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union
2022 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Pamela Maxeiner
donated by Helmkamp Construction
St Louis Cardinals game used lineup card-Josh Andres
donated by anonymous
Body Art gift certificate-Megan Johnson
donated by Grand Piasa Body Art
Top Golf Package-Brian Campbell
donated by Jeff Lauritzen Country Financial
Weekend Getaway, Lake Egypt-Christina Bennett
donated by Brad Goacher
The auction was sponsored by OSF HealthCare with proceeds supporting the RiverBend Growth Association’s ongoing programs as well as a portion benefitting the Membership Assistance Program. The RBGA would like to thank all who participated and congratulates the winners!
The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the RiverBend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.