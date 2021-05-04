RBGA logo.jpg

The RiverBend Growth Association announced 19 winners of a two-week online auction which concluded April 30.

The items and winning bidders are:

Grafton Getaway- Tim Kuebrich                   

donated by WestStar Aviation

Tasting & Tour at Old Bakery Beer-Amber Scott                       

donated by Old Bakery Beer Company

Bethalto Splash Landing Private Party- Dwight Werts             

donated by the village of Bethalto

Blackstone Griddle No. 1-Pamela Maxeiner                                     

donated by Werts Welding

Blackstone Griddle No. 2-Jason Withers                                           

donated by Werts Welding

Dinner with Dr. Ken Trzaska-Amber Scott                                   

donated by Dr. Ken Trzaska, President, LCCC

Dinner with Representative Amy Elik-Amber Scott                   

donated by Rep. Amy Elik

Dinner with Senator Rachelle Crowe-Brian Campbell             

donated by Sen. Rachelle Crowe

Happy Hour at Bakers & Hale-Tina Johnessee                           

donated by Bakers & Hale

Happy Hour with the Wilsons-Andy Bowen                               

donated by Dennis & Karen Wilson

Holiday World Tickets and Visa gift cards-Alan Winslow         

donated by Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari and Roberts Motors

                                                                

Party at the Alton River Dragons-Amber Scott                         

donated by Alton River Dragons Baseball

2022 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Terry Shewmake                   

donated by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union 

2021 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Gary Hoggatt                         

donated by 1st MidAmerica Credit Union

2022 St. Louis Cardinals Tickets-Pamela Maxeiner                 

donated by Helmkamp Construction

St Louis Cardinals game used lineup card-Josh Andres           

donated by anonymous

Body Art gift certificate-Megan Johnson                                   

donated by Grand Piasa Body Art

Top Golf Package-Brian Campbell                                               

donated by Jeff Lauritzen Country Financial

Weekend Getaway, Lake Egypt-Christina Bennett                   

donated by Brad Goacher

The auction was sponsored by OSF HealthCare with proceeds supporting the RiverBend Growth Association’s ongoing programs as well as a portion benefitting the Membership Assistance Program.  The RBGA would like to thank all who participated and congratulates the winners!

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and the economic development organization for the communities of the RiverBend. As a chamber of commerce, it actively promotes activities between member businesses. As an economic development organization, it works closely with state, regional, county, and local officials to develop new employment opportunities.

