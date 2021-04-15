The RiverBend Growth Association announces a new fundraiser, the Support Your Local Chamber Auction, sponsored by OSF HealthCare.
Proceeds from the auction support the RBGA’s mission and will partly fund the RiverBend Growth Association Membership Assistance Fund.
Items include a happy hour with Karen and Dennis Wilson, Lake of Egypt weekend getaway, St. Louis Cardinals tickets, Old Bakery Beer Tour & Tasting, Bethalto Splash Pad party, Bakers & Hale Happy Hour, Grafton Getaway Package, Holiday World, Alton River Dragons Party, Blackstone Griddles, dinners with local celebrities, Top Golf package and St. Louis vs. Cubs game autographed lineup card.
To bid on more than 15 items, visit growthassociation.com/auction. For any questions about the auction, contact the RiverBend Growth Association team at (618) 467-2280 or email info@growthassociation.com.