Riverbend Family Ministries have announced a new youth program, an expansion of their ongoing youth development efforts. The S.O.A.R. program, which stands for Students learning the Ongoing Approach to Resilience, is a 10-week "psychoeducation" course with a therapist for youths getting into trouble at school, home or with the law. The program will work closely with Madison County Probation, Truancy, Juvenile Justice and school officials.
RFM Executive Director Tammy Iskarous said the program is all about keeping these kids and other people safe.
There will also be a parent engagement session, which is required for all youths to complete the program. RFM has hired Jenny Langley to be the director of the S.O.A.R. program. She has been a licensed professional counselor in Illinois since 2019. For more information, call (618) 251-9790.