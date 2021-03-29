Mark your calendars for this year’s Riverbend Earth Day Festival from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 17, at The Old Bakery Beer Company.
The 10th annual event offers live music, food and drinks, an artisans market, environmental education, and more. The Riverbend Earth Day Festival will be at The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd. in Alton. The event will take place throughout the building, with vendors set up in the lobby, event space, and brewery. The dining room will be open for business as usual.
The main structure of the event is in keeping with previous years, but the number of participating vendors and organizations will be slightly reduced to accommodate maximum social distancing. All local COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including mask-wearing.
“We have so many amazing local environmental organizations and sustainable vendors and artisans that we hated to skip out on Riverbend Earth Day Festival for a second year,” said Lauren Pattan, co-founder of The Old Bakery Beer Company. “So, we decided to keep the full spirit of the event alive, while also having to make some adjustments for public health.”
Riverbend Earth Day Festival is free, open to the public, and fun for all ages. The event will feature nature activities and information from a variety of environmental nonprofits, including Treehouse Wildlife Center, The Nature Institute, McCully Heritage Project, and more. The farmers and artisans market will feature local sustainability-focused vendors, including Flourish, Green Thumb Nursery, Radcliffs Rad Thrifts, Iris Hill Farm & Apiary, and more. Acoustic live music will be enjoyed throughout the event.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase from The Old Bakery Beer Company and Poputopia Popcorn & Gourmet Sweets. The Old Bakery Beer Company will have a bar set up in the event space alongside other vendors, and the dining will be open for business as usual.