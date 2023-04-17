Wood River’s Parks Department has been active over the last few years sprucing up the 14th Street Park. Four new pickleball courts have been added there, and you are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony there at 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).
A couple of years ago the city dealt with illegal dumping and an overgrowth of vegetation. Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody spoke to The Big Z in a previous interview about the park.
Woody the pickleball courts have been mostly funded by a Madison County PEP grant. The courts are open and ready for play right now.