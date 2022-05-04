Brandon Yarborough is joining the family business. Yarborough was appointed probationary police officer by the East Alton mayor and village board Tuesday night, joining his father, grandfather, and cousin in three generations of law enforcement.
Yarborough took the oath from Village Clerk Lori Palmer and selected his grandfather Richard Jones, a retired 22-year veteran of the Sparta Police Department to pin the badge on his chest.
Yarborough is an East Alton native and said he knew law enforcement was in his blood since high school.
Also, last night, East Alton trustees approved resolutions to make emergency purchases of a Zamboni for the East Alton Ice Arena and a garbage truck Tuesday night. Mayor Darren Carlton said Larry Thatcher, general manager of the Ice Arena worked out a deal to borrow a Zamboni from the Webster Ice Rink when the village’s vehicle first broke down, then found a used model which was recently delivered from Florida.
Trustees also laid over an ordinance amending the zoning fee schedule.