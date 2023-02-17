While not the most glamorous of projects to talk about, the Alton Park and Recreation Department is announcing upgrades to restrooms at Gordon Moore Park. Park and Rec Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z over the winter, the restrooms at the Munsterman Building have been renovated.
Gordon Moore Park is a 704-acre park that consists of 8 tennis courts, 10 ball diamonds, 27-hole golf course, 6 picnic areas, 6 play areas (including an inclusive playground), 19 soccer/football fields, restrooms, concessions, bleachers, and a kid’s interactive fountain. The park also features a nature trail and memorial areas.