If you live on one of the streets in Alton that Illinois American Water is starting pavement restoration on this week, you will need to find another place to park. According to information provided by the company, they will be starting the restoration today on 6th Street between Alby and George Street, and Alby Street between 6th Street north to 12th Street.
The restoration includes pavement milling operations. After the milling operations are completed, the road will be closed to all traffic during paving operations. That means local residents need to plan to park on side streets adjacent to these two roads during that time. 12th Street is closed east to George Street. A common detour of using 13th Street and Alton Street will not be allowed, and traffic will need to use Blair Avenue east to Henry Street during this closure on 12th Street. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street. Brick pavement restoration is currently happening on 8th Street.