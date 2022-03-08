There are a number of fountains scattered around Alton's various parks, and most will be brought back into service in a month or so. The head of the city's parks department says it’s still a little too early to start them up for the season.
Alton Park and Rec Director Mike Haynes tells The Big Z it’s a little more complex that just turning on a faucet or flipping a switch.
In addition, he says if there are any leaks you have to find the leak and order parts. The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole approved bids for mowing services at Monday’s meeting. The full council meets Wednesday evening at 6:30 at City Hall.