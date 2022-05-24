The Alton City Council Committee of the Whole has declined to vote on a resolution prohibiting the passage of any budgetary or annual appropriations ordinance under a suspension of rules. Suspension of the rules is a council action that basically fast-tracks a resolution or an ordinance the same day it is introduced.
Typically, this is done for emergency repairs to infrastructure or last-minute requests to approve special events. But resolution sponsor Carolyn MacAfee, Ward 2 Alderwoman says this is a response to an ordinance passed in October under suspension of rules that gave raises to several department heads.
MacAfee says she only discovered the raises following a Freedom of Information Act request. 5th Ward Alderman Charlie Brake had a different idea.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget at the June 8th City Council Meeting.