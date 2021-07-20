With a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball league playing at Gordon Moore Park’s Lloyd Hopkins Field this year, more people are seeing all the park has to offer. That is the observation of the head of Alton’s Park and Recreation Department, who says the park is getting a lot of use this summer.
Park and Rec Director Mike Haynes said there are a lot of improvements to show off.
There have been improvements to much of the park in recent years. Pickleball has been a big hit, with more players than room for them to play on occasion. And there are improvements to the walking trails, an additional entrance and exit to the park, and continued work on amenities like the rose and oriental gardens and the lake.