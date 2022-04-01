A Wood River resident hopes a judge’s opinion on the legal definition of “public infrastructure” will force the City Council to reconsider moving forward with a proposed recreation center at the former site of the Wood River Aquatic Center. Bill Dettmers is suing the city, saying the council’s plan to use money generated by a 1-percent sales tax referendum is in violation of city ordinances and state statutes.
While council members and city attorney Rene Bassett-Butler could not comment on the pending lawsuit, Councilman Jeremy Plank said he was concerned:
Dettmers wants the ordinance allowing the use of the funds for capital projects declared illegal, and that the use of the sales tax funds for a recreation center be declared a violation of the provisions of the referendum.
Wood River Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody outlined projected programs, revenue, and expenses for the proposed recreation center at a city council work session Thursday night. Woody told the board he believed expanded programming opportunities and membership fees would generate enough revenue to cover operating expenses.
Woody says, however, the salary and benefits of a full-time manager would come from the General Fund:
Woody also suggested a possible campaign to seek additional revenue from corporate sponsorships.
The Council is set to take up the issue of approving construction bids for the project at Monday night’s meeting.