A local group is seeking permission from the city to create a soccer training area at Alton’s Rock Spring Park. Student Athletes Leading Tomorrow is an Alton-based group asking the city for its blessing in seeking grants for a mini-pitch.
There are apparently grants available for such equipment, some from the new MLS Soccer team in St. Louis. Alton Park and Recreation Director Mike Haynes The Big Z even if the council approves this, they are not getting rid of all of the courts.
The city council also gave Haynes approval to seek a Madison County PEP Grant at this week’s meeting. The total request would be for more than $80,000. About half would go to a loan payment the city used to pay for renovations at Gordon Moore Park several years ago. The rest would go toward park improvements, including upgraded lighting for sidewalks at Gordon Moore, sidewalk upgrades at Milton Park that will be a prelude for a new playground project that will begin later this year, and renovations to the disc golf course at Rock Spring Park.