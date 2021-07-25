U.S. Reps. Mike Bost (R-Illinois) and Jack Bergman (R-Michigan), members of the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, have introduced three pieces of legislation to improve healthcare and services at the Department of Veterans Affairs for vets and their caregivers.
Bost said the bills will “close gaps in care for veterans, strengthen services for caregivers, and increase transparency and accountability for taxpayers.” To learn more about the Guaranteeing Healthcare Access to Personnel Who Served Act, the VA Caregiver Transparency Act, and the VA Assessment by Independent Measures Act, click here.