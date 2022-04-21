The former Downtown Alton Post Office site cleanup is almost finished. Ameren Illinois owns the land that was once used by Alton Gas & Electric, which built its gas plant in 1855. The building was torn down in late 2016 and remediation has been ongoing ever since.
Coal and tar residue contamination has resulted in the need for remediation. Construction crews, working on behalf of Ameren Illinois, are currently removing the concrete insulation cap used during the thermal remediation at the site. Over the last 3 ½ years the utility has been using a process called thermal remediation to remove coal tar from impacted soil at 727 Belle Street. Construction crews will be on-site over the next couple of months removing the remaining portion of the old post office and parking lot. The final step will be to restore the site for future use by the end of 2022. The company will soon be working with the Illinois EPA to obtain a "no further remediation" letter to close out the project with the state. Over the next several months, Ameren Illinois will make a determination as to what do with the 1.7-acre parcel.