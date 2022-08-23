The Alton City Council is discussing what it wants the city's adult use marijuana stores ordinance to look like. Third Ward Alderman Ray Strebel introduced the proposed amendments to the city code that could lead to the zoning for the stores and add a section to the city code to reflect what is described as in the "best long-term interest" of the city.
As laid out in the wording of the proposed ordinance, there would be a limit of one license for Craft Grower, one Cultivation Center, one Processing Organization, one Infuser Organization, one Transporting Organization, two Dispensing Organizations, and two Cannabis Lounges. Police Chief Marcos Pulido was asked what to expect in regard to increased police activity connected to such a business.
No establishments would be allowed within 1,000 feet of a school, pre-school, or child center; playground, park, or rec center; hospitals or health care facilities; any arcade that admits persons under the age of 21; or a church or similar place of worship. The resolution passed unanimously. Another resolution addressing zoning will be considered by the Plan Commission.