The Red Kettle campaign is in full swing for the Salvation Army in the Riverbend.
Bell ringers are out there, and the cash is flowing in to help the charity’s annual offerings.
Captain Sean Grey with the Salvation Army provided an update on how things are going:
Grey says they could still use more bell-ringers. The shifts are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Christmas Eve hours ending at 2 p.m. The easiest way to sign up is through the website, but you can also call (618) 465-7764 for more information.