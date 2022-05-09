The Greater St. Louis Chapter of the American Red Cross wants to give you a free smoke alarm, and they'll even install it for you. "Sound The Alarm" is the name of the special smoke alarm distribution event on Tuesday, hosted by the Alton Fire Department and American Red Cross, and sponsored by Schnucks.
Red Cross spokesperson Sharon Watson tells the Big Z this is something they have been doing for years.
This effort is part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative to install 50,000 free smoke alarms in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country in May. If you need an alarm, Watson suggests reaching out to the fire department. That number is 618-463-3565. For more information about the event, go to www.redcross.org/smokealarmmo