There’s been a fair amount of talk in Alton City Council chambers recently about the former Crime Free Housing program. Some Aldermen and their supporters have stated they would like to see it return. This week a familiar face when it comes to advocating for landlords and other homeowners spoke to the council.
Ron Deedrick, Government Affairs Director for the Illinois Association of Realtors shared the story of Lawrence Madden – an 83-year-old Korean War Veteran who had to deal with the consequences of such a program in another community.
Deedrick went on to say he believes Mayor Goins was “100% correct in suspending” the Crime Free Housing program, and said such programs do not reduce crime rates. Mayor Goins later reaffirmed his position of opposition to the program, favoring instead the Nuisance Abatement Task Force.