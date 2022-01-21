Quick and clear thinking by a staff member of the Bethalto Boys and Girls Club kept about 35 kids safe the night a tornado moved through Madison County last month. Members of the club were on an ice-skating field trip to Winterfest in downtown St. Louis when the storms moved in, and the event was evacuated. The group found a downtown hotel that took them in until the weather passed.
Wilda Beck, a grandmother of the one of the boys on the trip provided the story idea to the Big Z and is thankful the staff kept the kids safe. Bethalto Boys and Girls Club director Kathy Wilson tells the Big Z her staff leader recognized they needed to stay put rather than try to drive into bad weather, which would have taken them along Highway 255:
Wilson says along with Short, staff helpers Ty and Monica helped keep the kids calm and the hotel staff allowed the kids to use phones to call their parents and let them know they were safe. Wilson says they stayed at the hotel until after the storms passed. That night, a tornado struck an Amazon warehouse just off Highway 255, killing 6 workers inside.