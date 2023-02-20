Buying appliances and home furnishings presents consumers with more choices than in the past. Advancements in design and technology allow customers to purchase items more closely suited to their needs and preferences but at the same time can make the buying process more daunting through the sheer number of alternatives available.
Refrigerators come with options for French and side-by-side doors, top and bottom freezer options as well as counter-depth and under-the-counter configurations. Washers and dryers come in top and front-loading options as well as combination units. Ranges and stovetops are available in various finishes and designs and can be single or combination units. Furniture nowadays comes in an entire spectrum of colors, fabrics and coverings and in a wide array of configurations.
Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings has a 26,000 square foot showroom and provides not only an extensive selection of appliances and home furnishings but also the expertise to help guide customers through their decision-making process. They can step clientele through design and feature options as well as help them understand price and functionality tradeoffs in order to arrive at the right decision for the items they purchase for their homes.
Alton Refrigeration began in 1931 on Broadway in Alton. In 1946, Bill Crane began working at the store and purchased the business in 1952. A lifetime of hard work and dedication to their customers has led to success for the business ever since. In the 1970s and 1980s, the company underwent changes to keep up with the times and the name was changed to Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings. Current owner Bill Crane is the son of the Bill Crane who purchased the store in 1946. The current owner’s sons, Gary and John Crane, assist with day-do-day operations. After expanding and evolving over many years, the business was moved from Broadway to its present location on Homer Adams Parkway in 2007. John notes the move brought the business to an additional demographic of customers who had not been familiar with it previously.
The store offers an extensive selection of brands and products across a broad range of appliances and home furnishings. They carry appliance manufacturers such as GE, Amana, Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Hotpoint and Beko along with other brands in numerous models, styles, sizes and colors. Refrigerators, freezers, ranges, microwaves, wall ovens and accessories and cleaners are also stocked.
The brothers note the variety of items the store carries is one of its differentiators. “We carry affordable quality in price points to fit anyone’s budget,” says Gary. John points out Whirlpool provides models ranging from Amana to KitchenAid, all of it solid quality but at a range of prices and features which offer customers a choice.
The store carries Flexsteel, homestyles and La-Z-Boy furniture. Inventory includes bedroom, dining room, living room and home office as well as outdoor and patio items. Sofas, sectionals and recliners as well as tables and living room sets are available. Beds, mattresses and bedding can also be purchased in various styles and price ranges.
Items come with factory warranties and extended warranties can also be purchased. “We service what we sell and our customer service is one of the things that sets us apart,” says John. “We strive to exceed our customers’ expectations,” notes Gary. John adds, “We have generations of customers and they shop here because of how we take care of them.”
They note the service technicians they use are employed by Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings and that customers are not just handed off to a national call center if service is needed. They also note both their sales and technical personnel undergo extensive and ongoing training to stay abreast of current designs and technology. “It’s a continual learning process,” says Gary. “We learn something new every day.”
The Cranes point out that extensive financing options are available. They also note they are always looking for good people for sales, technical and warehouse positions. Jobs available are listed on their web site under the Career Opportunities tab.
Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings is located at 2996 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Their business hours are Monday through Friday from 9am until 6pm and Saturday from 9am until 4pm. They are closed on Sunday. They can be reached by phone at 618-465-7721.
Their website altonrefrigeration.com offers an extensive list of the company’s inventory along with pictures and pricing information. It also has information about services and financing. Alton Refrigeration & Home Furnishings’ Facebook page regularly highlights the features and functionality of their many products.