The sewer separation projects in downtown Alton and in other parts of the city continue, with weather delays nearly non-existent so far.
Illinois American Water and contractors are making progress on Market Street from Third Street to north of Fourth Street. Other work is being done on Lincoln Street and McKinley Street, and parts of Bozza and Chamberlain streets, too.
Bozza is expected to reopen this week, but local traffic only will be permitted on McKinley. Illinois American Water spokesperson Karen Cotton said they try to create local traffic impacts for as short a time as possible.
Market Street continues to be closed from Broadway to north of Fourth Street, although the intersection at Third Street has reopened. Cotton says there will be future closures planned for even farther north over the next couple of years, as the total length of pipe to be laid in this area adds up to about five miles.