Pride, Inc. is launching an awareness campaign geared mostly at students in an effort to stem the littering problem in Alton and Godfrey. Called “Love Where You Live,” the campaign will include videos, a poster contest, and a call for high school students to create public service announcements for TikTok.

Pride, Inc. President Karen Wilson tells The Big Z there may need to be a reminder of why littering is bad.

This is a collaboration between Pride, the Alton School District, and the City of Alton. You can hear the full interview with Wilson by clicking here: https://www.advantagenews.com/podcasts/lets_talk/love-where-you-live/audio_1661a92e-af77-11ec-8a68-1b875572e0e2.html