A longtime fixture of the community will be the guest of honor and center of attention at the 8th annual Pride Inc. Celebrity Roast.
North Alton-Godfrey Business Council President Zeke Jabusch will be the target of the ribbing Dec. 16 at Lewis and Clark Community College.
Pride Board President Karen Wilson jokingly said Jabusch is a good target.
She said there will be no silent auction or arm-twisting to raise money. Cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are on sale by calling (618) 467-2375 or at www.PrideIncorporated.org