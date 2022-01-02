A widespread power outage left thousands of Ameren Illinois customers in the dark this Sunday evening. According to the utility's outage map, there were more than 25,000 customers without power as of 5:30pm. Power had become coming back on shortly after 7:15pm., and was mostly restored by 9pm.
The outage apparently affected customers in Alton, Godfrey, Fosterburg, Bethalto, and other neighboring communities. In a statement from a utility spokesperson at 7:19pm: "There is an equipment issue inside one of our substations. Crews are working to provide power to impacted customers from an alternative source and we will begin the process of restoring power to customers shortly."
All but about 50 customers had been restored by about 9pm.
If you are experiencing an outage, you are asked to report it to Ameren Illinois at https://www.ameren.com/illinois/account/outage/report-problem or by calling 1-800-755-5000. You can view the outage map here: https://outagemap.ameren.com/