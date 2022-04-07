Cities around the Riverbend are patching thousands of potholes as they take advantage of the spring weather. Road crews around the area are fixing holes created by the temperature swings and precipitation experienced over the winter.
In Wood River, Public Services Director Steve Palen tells The Big Z his department has been keeping busy on the repairs.
Potholes are formed when water penetrates the surface of the pavement and then freezes, causing cracks to form. Then when the ice thaws, it leaves a gap under the now-weakened asphalt or concrete, which eventually collapses.