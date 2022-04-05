Following a winter with periods of rain, snow, and temperature swings, area roadways are showing the consequences of the freeze-thaw cycle. Alton Public Works Director Mike Parsons says they are fixing roads that have been affected by potholes on a daily basis and asks you to call in your areas of concern.
He tells The Big Z they are spending as much of their time on pavement repair as they can with at least one dedicated pothole crew on the streets every day.
You can report potholes and other road hazards on Alton roads by calling the Public Works Department at 618-463-3530.