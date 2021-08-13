A Pontoon Beach woman has been charged in connection with her 3-year-old child’s death in March.
Amiethyst Carruba, 23, faces one count of endangering the life or health of a child, a Class 3 Felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced the charges Friday. Carruba allegedly failed to prevent the drowning of her toddler, William Carruba Jr., in a nearby lake on March 5.
Pontoon Beach police responded to a call about a missing child and discovered the boy floating and unresponsive in Mallard Lake. First responders administered CPR and the child was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The charges are a result of a joint investigation by the Pontoon Beach Police Department, the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigation Task Force, and the Department of Children and Family Services.