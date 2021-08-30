An investigation is underway after police shot and injured a man with a gun early Sunday in an unincorporated area of Alton.
The man is expected to survive, and no officers were injured. The 33-year-old man was reportedly suicidal and had been shooting off a gun before police arrived on the scene.
The Illinois State Police reports the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene around 1:20 a.m. Sunday following a 911 call of a mentally disturbed man firing rounds and holding the gun to his head. The ISP report says the man confronted officers near his residence and refused police orders to drop the weapon. He continued to approach the officers when a deputy shot him. Officers administered first aid and he was later transported to a local hospital for treatment for his injuries, then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis. No one else was injured, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.