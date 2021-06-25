Authorities in Alton responded to the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store on Thursday night to the report of a pipe bomb threat. The store was evacuated of customers and employees just before 7:30 p.m. as a precaution and the store was searched but no explosives were found.
The Alton Police Department received a call at 7:23 p.m. Thursday about a bomb threat and responded to the Lowe’s on the Homer Adams Parkway. The Alton Fire Department also responded, as did the Illinois Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad canine units. The search was completed and did not reveal any apparent explosives.
