An overnight crash on Interstate 70 near 270 in Saint Louis County injured five police officers and a child.
Investigators say it happened around 1:45 AM Wednesday. The officers were reportedly out of vehicles, following a pursuit and were hit by a passing car.
Three of the officers are said to have serious injuries, the other two are lesser.
The driver has been arrested and taken into custody. He’s identified as 31-year-old Matthew Jones of St. Charles.
Jones faces five counts of driving while intoxicated and causing serious injury, driving while intoxicated with a passenger under age 17, child endangerment, driving with a suspended license, and possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators say three police officers from Lake St. Louis suffered serious injuries and two deputies from St. Charles County were being treated for moderate injuries. A police K-9 was taken to a veterinarian with minor injuries.
A child in Jones’ car was taken to a hospital for observation.