Saturday was a violent night in Alton, with two gunshot victims suffering what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries in separate incidents.
Both happened at about 10:30 p.m. One was in front of a business in the 200 block of West Third Street, the other near the intersection of Ridge and Seventh streets.
In the incident on West Third, police were already in the area when the call for shots fired came in. Once on the scene, officers learned the victim had apparently just been taken to a hospital. That person was later transported to a St. Louis area hospital for further treatment. It is believed the participants were familiar with one another. The other incident was in a residential area of the city. With the assistance of other neighboring police departments, investigators learned that victim had been shot while in a vehicle. These are believed to be unrelated incidents.
Police are asking the public to share any information they may have on either incident. You can call Alton Police at (618) 465-3505.