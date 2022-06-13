Injuries were reported in at least two of four accidents in the Riverbend on Sunday and early today, with two involving motorcycles. One crash took place near Highways 255 and 143 in Wood River, another in the city of Alton, a third last night along the Berm Highway and the Belchik Expressway, and a fourth this morning in Upper Alton.
Around 2pm Sunday, a motorcyclist crashed his bike on a ramp from Highway 255 to Highway 143 in Wood River and had to be airlifted from the scene for serious injuries. Later in the afternoon, Alton Police and Fire responded to a single vehicle crash on Alby Street at 12th Street where the driver struck a utility pole leading to a fire in the car. No word on the extent of injuries, if any, to those in the vehicle. And last night, there was a motorcycle crash reported on the Berm Highway near the Belchik Expressway resulting in at least one injury. Then early this morning, there was a rollover crash on Washington Avenue just south of College where a driver reportedly bailed out of the vehicle before it crashed. We’ll have more on these incidents as information is released.